Remembering Ireland’s last World Junior Championships Squad

A 12-strong Irish select head out to Yerevan Armenia tomorrow where they will contest the World Junior Championships across the week and a bit.

The last World Junior events were held in 2015 – the men’s tournament held in St Petersburg, Russia, and the women’s was in Chinese Taipei.

Team Ireland sent 13 to the 2015 World Junior Championships, formerly the World Cadet Championships, in Russia with now Matchroom pro Paddy Donovan and Eamar Coughlan picking up silver medals. Paul Ryan secured a bronze while current Cork pro Tommy Hyde reached the quarter finals of a tournament where both Joe Ward and Willie Donoghue previously won gold in..

Kelsey Leonard and Joanne Richards banked bronze in China, with Niamh Early securing silver.

2015 Squads were as below:

Irish squad

46kg Craig Kavanagh (Crumlin)

48kg Eamer Coughlan (Riverstown)

50kg John Joe Nevin (Kilcullen)

52kg Aaron McKenna (Old School)

54kg Sean Purcell (Marble City)

57kg Eric Nash (Ardnaree)

60kg Paddy Donovan (OLOL)

63kg Jack Conroy (Mullingar)

66kg Paul Ryan (Bay City)

70kg Tommy Hyde (Setanta)

75kg Anthony Johnston (Gleann)

80kg Jmmy O’Reilly (Portlaoise)

80+kg Martin J Mongan (Ennis)

Team Manager Paddy Osbourne

Coaches Billy McClean, Dmitry Dmitruk, Fergal McKenna.

Juniors

46kg Kayleigh Lynch (Golden Gloves)

48kg Shauna Blaney (Navan)

50kg Kelsey Leonard (Curragh)

52kg Niamh Early (Ryston)

57kg Orla Garvey (Dealgan)

60kg Shauna O’ Callaghan (Clann Naofa)

66kg Joanne Richards (St Michael’s New Ross)

Team manager: Fiona Hennigan

Coaches: Gerry Storey, Liam Brereton & Anita Just

R&J: Dermot McDermot