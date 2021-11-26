Red Hot – Real Ricky Hatton praises ‘Ginger Ricky Hatton’

The Irish title is nowhere near the limit for ‘The Ginger Ricky Hatton’ according to the real Ricky Hatton.

Brett McGinty [4(1)-0] recently revealed he has domestic domination plans and that he wants to win an Irish title in Ireland.

The Donegal middleweight’s coach, former world champion, Hatton is on board with that road map but assures the Irish title will be a pit stop rather than the final destination.

The British fight legend has been very impressed with the former Oakleaf amateur’s start to pro-life and predicts a bright future for the latest Irish fighter to work under him.

“His potential is endless and the most pleasing thing for me as a trainer is how much he’s got left. We’re going for more than Irish titles, trust me. He’s impressing everyone with every one of his fight, he’s improving all the time. How can you not love his style, he’s like a ginger Ricky Hatton,” said Hatton.

Hatton was speaking after his charge defeated Pavel Albrecht at the Sky Dome in Coventry on November 13. The Donegal fighter revealed he took no time out after that win and is back in the gym preparing for a December 10th fight in Crystal Palace.

The 23-year-old returns to six rounds for the first time since he debuted against a yet to be confirmed opponent on a Hennessy promotion that includes world youth title fights for Aaron McKenna and Stevie McKenna.