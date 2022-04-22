Amateur Headline News Latest News Pro News 

Record Breaking Youth Squad Finished Third in Medals Table

A record breaking Irish boxing team finished third in the European Youth Championships medal table.

The class of 2022 broke the previous Euro Youth [U18] record haul of seven, winning eight medals across the weight classes

Going into Thursday’s finals, Ireland had four bronze medals, courtesy of 48kg boxers Georgia Dunn McGovern and Patsy Joyce, 50kg Katie O’Keeffe, and 63kg Winnie McDonagh.

70kg Laura Moran, who boxed Veronika Nakota of Ukraine, is coming home with a silver medal.

Bringing home gold are Team Co-Captain, 71kg Bobbi Flood, 81kg Dearbhla Tinnelly and 81+kg Cliona D’arcy.

They recorded victories over Gabriele Rontani Guidi of Italy, Karine Airpapetian of Ukraine and Polina Cherenko of Ukraine, respectively.

The historic medal haul was enough to earn the team a bronze medal too, as the 24 strong squad finished third in the medals table behind second place England and third place Ukraine.

Team Ireland Squad:
48kg: Georgia McGovern, Setanta : Bronze Medallist              

48kg: Patsy Joyce, Olympic: Bronze Medallist                          

50kg: Katie O’Keefe, Kanturk : Bronze Medallist                  

51kg: Adam McKenna, Holy Family          

52kg: Esther Lambe, Setanta

54kg: Shakira Donoghue, Templemore 

54kg: Gavin Ryan, Ratoath                        

57kg: Yasmin Meredith, Corinthians: Team Captain        

57kg: John Donoghue, St Michaels Athy

60kg: Jason Nevin, Olympic

63kg: Winnie McDonagh, Neilstown : Bronze Medallist               

63.5kg: Tom McDonnell, Docklands                             

66kg: Gabrielle Mongan, Whitechurch          

67kg: Jim Donovan, Our Lady of Lourdes

70kg: Laura Moran, St Annes: Silver medallist

71kg: Bobbi Flood, Cabra: Team Captain: Gold medallist                               

75kg: Emma Keating, Paulstown                            

75kg: Joshua Olaniyan, Jobstown                             

80kg: Ryan Murphy, Neilstown                             

81kg: Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa: Gold medallist      

81+kg: Cliona Darcy, Tobar Pheadair: Gold medallist    

86kg: Nathan Ojo, Esker

92kg: David J McDonagh, Olympic               

92+kg: Bernie Cawley, St David’s, Naas

