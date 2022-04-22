Record Breaking Youth Squad Finished Third in Medals Table

A record breaking Irish boxing team finished third in the European Youth Championships medal table.

The class of 2022 broke the previous Euro Youth [U18] record haul of seven, winning eight medals across the weight classes

Going into Thursday’s finals, Ireland had four bronze medals, courtesy of 48kg boxers Georgia Dunn McGovern and Patsy Joyce, 50kg Katie O’Keeffe, and 63kg Winnie McDonagh.

70kg Laura Moran, who boxed Veronika Nakota of Ukraine, is coming home with a silver medal.

Bringing home gold are Team Co-Captain, 71kg Bobbi Flood, 81kg Dearbhla Tinnelly and 81+kg Cliona D’arcy.

They recorded victories over Gabriele Rontani Guidi of Italy, Karine Airpapetian of Ukraine and Polina Cherenko of Ukraine, respectively.

The historic medal haul was enough to earn the team a bronze medal too, as the 24 strong squad finished third in the medals table behind second place England and third place Ukraine.

Team Ireland Squad:

48kg: Georgia McGovern, Setanta : Bronze Medallist

48kg: Patsy Joyce, Olympic: Bronze Medallist

50kg: Katie O’Keefe, Kanturk : Bronze Medallist

51kg: Adam McKenna, Holy Family

52kg: Esther Lambe, Setanta

54kg: Shakira Donoghue, Templemore

54kg: Gavin Ryan, Ratoath

57kg: Yasmin Meredith, Corinthians: Team Captain

57kg: John Donoghue, St Michaels Athy

60kg: Jason Nevin, Olympic

63kg: Winnie McDonagh, Neilstown : Bronze Medallist

63.5kg: Tom McDonnell, Docklands

66kg: Gabrielle Mongan, Whitechurch

67kg: Jim Donovan, Our Lady of Lourdes

70kg: Laura Moran, St Annes: Silver medallist

71kg: Bobbi Flood, Cabra: Team Captain: Gold medallist

75kg: Emma Keating, Paulstown

75kg: Joshua Olaniyan, Jobstown

80kg: Ryan Murphy, Neilstown

81kg: Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa: Gold medallist

81+kg: Cliona Darcy, Tobar Pheadair: Gold medallist

86kg: Nathan Ojo, Esker

92kg: David J McDonagh, Olympic

92+kg: Bernie Cawley, St David’s, Naas