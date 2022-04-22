Record Breaking Youth Squad Finished Third in Medals Table
A record breaking Irish boxing team finished third in the European Youth Championships medal table.
The class of 2022 broke the previous Euro Youth [U18] record haul of seven, winning eight medals across the weight classes
Going into Thursday’s finals, Ireland had four bronze medals, courtesy of 48kg boxers Georgia Dunn McGovern and Patsy Joyce, 50kg Katie O’Keeffe, and 63kg Winnie McDonagh.
70kg Laura Moran, who boxed Veronika Nakota of Ukraine, is coming home with a silver medal.
Bringing home gold are Team Co-Captain, 71kg Bobbi Flood, 81kg Dearbhla Tinnelly and 81+kg Cliona D’arcy.
They recorded victories over Gabriele Rontani Guidi of Italy, Karine Airpapetian of Ukraine and Polina Cherenko of Ukraine, respectively.
The historic medal haul was enough to earn the team a bronze medal too, as the 24 strong squad finished third in the medals table behind second place England and third place Ukraine.
Team Ireland Squad:
48kg: Georgia McGovern, Setanta : Bronze Medallist
48kg: Patsy Joyce, Olympic: Bronze Medallist
50kg: Katie O’Keefe, Kanturk : Bronze Medallist
51kg: Adam McKenna, Holy Family
52kg: Esther Lambe, Setanta
54kg: Shakira Donoghue, Templemore
54kg: Gavin Ryan, Ratoath
57kg: Yasmin Meredith, Corinthians: Team Captain
57kg: John Donoghue, St Michaels Athy
60kg: Jason Nevin, Olympic
63kg: Winnie McDonagh, Neilstown : Bronze Medallist
63.5kg: Tom McDonnell, Docklands
66kg: Gabrielle Mongan, Whitechurch
67kg: Jim Donovan, Our Lady of Lourdes
70kg: Laura Moran, St Annes: Silver medallist
71kg: Bobbi Flood, Cabra: Team Captain: Gold medallist
75kg: Emma Keating, Paulstown
75kg: Joshua Olaniyan, Jobstown
80kg: Ryan Murphy, Neilstown
81kg: Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa: Gold medallist
81+kg: Cliona Darcy, Tobar Pheadair: Gold medallist
86kg: Nathan Ojo, Esker
92kg: David J McDonagh, Olympic
92+kg: Bernie Cawley, St David’s, Naas