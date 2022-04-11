Recognition not rounds – Paul Ryan wants the KO streak to continue

Paul Ryan [3(2)-0] wants recognition not rounds, so will look to continue his knockout streak when he returns to the ring this week.

The all-of-a-sudden-busy light middle goes into a fight on this Saturday’s MTK Fight Night at York Hall on the back of two first-round knockouts. Ryan blasted out Spaniard Damian Esquisabel, a fighter with positive Irish previous, inside a minute at the Ulster Hall last November and followed that up by walking through CJ Wood as recently as February.

The 23-year-old wants to keep the run going when he fights on April 16 and has no intention of trying to bank rounds.

The underage European medal winner believes he owes his fans’ excitement and is keen to deliver.

“I’m more than happy to keep racking up the stoppages,” he tells Irish-Boxing.com.

“This is entertainment now. I’ve said it before, if you’re expecting people to pay money and take time out to watch you you’d better offer excitement. No one pays to see you just squeaking decision wins, stoppages are how you get noticed and they’re how you get progressed.”

As an underage amateur of note, the Pete Taylor trained prospect’s skills were more a topic of discussion than his power when he first turned over.

Back to back first round stoppage wins against solid enough early day foes have changed the conversation somewhat, although Ryan says he always packed a punch.

“I can hit hard,” he continues.

“If you ask anyone who’s held pads for me they’ll say the same. I listened to your podcast where yous were wondering about the power, I’ve always had natural power but with Pete coaching me I can express it correctly with proper technique – and the little gloves don’t do any harm either.”