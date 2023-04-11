Rebel Return – Tommy Hyde Confirms Cork Fight Plan

Tommy Hyde [4(4)-0] is going home home in this Summer.

The Cork prospect fought in Ireland for the first time as a professional on the Ring King’s Waterford show on Saturday last and rejoiced in the fact he got to fight in front of sizable Rebel County support.

The 23-year-old points out the red flags decorated around the venue gave him a tangible lift and he was delighted to give those waving them the knockout he had promised pre-fight.

The NowWhere2Hyde fighter also suggested the trek to see him won’t be as long next time, as the fighter, who has made a nomadic start to pro-life, will fight in his home city in just over a month’s time.

“This is just the start of it all. There will be big nights coming to Ireland and to Cork. These crowds are going to just keep getting bigger and bigger for me,” he told Irish-boxing.com.

“I’ve been busy since I turned over in December and the fights and the crowds have just kept getting bigger and bigger. We are planning on fighting in Cork in June. This will send the buzz down to Cork and hopefully, we fill out the place.”

Hyde was meant to debut in his home county last year but an issue with his scan saw that cancelled.

That issue also threatened to end his career before it got started, which in turn is making the active operator cherish pro-life all the more.

Speaking after KO win number 4 ‘The Guvonor’ hinted as much: “When I was coming out I could see all the Cork flags, this has been a long time coming for me. I’ve been dreaming about this since I was a child. It didn’t happen last year, and all that surrounded that made it all the more sweeter tonight. I’m over the moon to do that in front of a big Cork crowd.”

Reflecting on the stoppage win on the Dylan Moran topped card he adds: “I knew he was coming to win. He took a few good shots to the head, my trainer told me to work the body and you could see the body shots were sickening him. The left hook to the body was working a treat on him.”

Hyde is already deemed a very welcome addition to a very interesting light-heavyweight scene but it appears he could soon be a name at super middleweight.

“I’m a boxer, I’ll fight anyone. It’s up to my Dad and my trainer Pedro,” he responds when asked the obligatory ‘whats next’ question.

“I plan on going down to 168lbs in the summer and like I said I’ll fight anyone.”

Picture Credit: The Fighting Irish’s Ricardo Guglielminotti