Rebel Return- Callum Walsh will fight in Cork next year

Callum Walsh [6(5)-0] could bring the UFC Fight Pass cameras and his star-studded support cast to New York next year.

Promoter Tom Lollfluer has confirmed he plans to give the Freddie Roach-trained Dana White fancied prospect a homecoming next year and has plans to promote in the Rebel County.

Loffluer was in Ireland with Cecilia Brækhus for Katie Taylor’s homecoming fight week and wants to come back with his Irish project in 2024.

“Next year we are looking to bring him back to Ireland, if everything goes to plan,” Loeffler told ProBox TV before revealing there will be a Madison Square Garden pit stop along the way home.

“He is from Cork. So the plan is for him to fight two more times [in America]. He will fight in Madison Square Garden, at The Theatre in November. Then, like I said, the plan is to bring him back to Cork and have his homecoming. Ireland is a beautiful country, the first time I have been here. It would be great to get Callum back to Ireland.”

Loffluer hasn’t been shy about praising the former amateur underage standout. The man who guided the career of Gennady Golovkin and the Klitschko brothers has backed the Munster man for stardom and has backed up that praise by showing huge faith in the starlet.

Indeed, Walsh has topped bills since his debut, is a regular main event on UFC Fight Pass, and fights veteran Carson Jones in just his seventh fight this weekend.

“We are excited about working with Callum Walsh,” Loeffler says.

“You see so many talented fighters coming out of Ireland. Callum has a huge future where I think he can carry the flag for his country. He’s a six-time national Irish champion, European medalist and he’s making a huge splash in the States. He’s been training with Freddie Roach. We have been building him on the west coast, then we took him to Boston. Now he is fighting on June 9th, we want to keep him very active.”