‘Real Deal’ Dylan Moran says he would put a stop to the Jake Paul circus

Dylan Moran [15(6)-1(1)] says he would pull the curtain on the Jake Paul [4(3)-0] ‘circus’ if they were to meet in the ring.

The Waterford welterweight has been tentatively linked to the Youtube star turned mega-money draw boxer ever since the American questioned his credentials.

Moran hasn’t proved overly keen on settling his differences with the massive social media name in a pro bout, preferring a chance to ‘put manners’ on the American in a behind closed doors spar, away from ‘the circus’.

However, with a payday and satisfaction levels being at an all-time high if he was afforded the chance to fight the Showtime fighter he most certainly could be tempted.

And amidst fight fans bemoaning the furor around Paul’s headline win over Tyrone Woodly on Sunday, ‘The Real Deal’ predicted he would bring an end to the Paul takeover if they did indeed meet.

Speaking online Moran said:

I’d make @jakepaul swallow his teeth

And end this circus



The guy closes his eyes throwing punches 🤦‍♂️ — Dylan Moran (@pro_dylanmoran) August 30, 2021

Moran has previously been open about trying to distance himself from the hullabaloo around the novice name and openly welcomed the emergence of Tommy Fury as public enemy number 1.

However, there is no doubt sparring Conor McGregor and the subsequent Paul fallout have helped an already well-followed fighters profile.

Indeed, there are some who suggested it played a part in Moran securing a promotional contract and become a BT Sports fighter.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com after he officially announced the deal the Dungarvan 26-year-old revealed Warren was oblivious to the spat but not to the idea of making the fight.

“Frank didn’t even know about the jake Paul thing lee told him about he looked it up there and then and laughed and said ‘who knows’.”