Ready to Fly – Dunlop Backs Quinn to Beat British Champ Harris

Conor Quinn would defeat recent world title challenger and the man who retired Irish fight legend Paddy Barnes, Jay Harris right now claims Mark Dunlop.

The MHD boss argues ‘The Magnificent’ is British title ready and would get the better of its current custodian if given the opportunity.

It’s a bold statement considering the Belfast flyweight has only eight pro fights to his name while Harris has challenged for a world title and bucked the European, British and Commonwealth belts around his waist in a successful 23-fight innings.

However, Dunlop has faith in the Dee Walsh-trained prospect and says he would defeat the Welsh fighter if they were to meet.

“I think he would beat the British champion now,” Dunlop tells Irish-boxing.com.

Quinn can only scalp Harris if given the opportunity, something his manager points out he has to earn.

“He has to go through the levels to earn his right to fight for that title. We will take it a step at a time, there is no panic, he’s only 25 so no rush.”

Quinn could take a sizable step toward a possible Lonsdale tilt with victory in Belfast on October 14.

Defeat Chris Liddel at the Girdwood Community Hub and he will secure Commonwealth silver and BBBofC Celtic titles as well as a ranking boost.

“We are not looking past Chris Liddel he’s a very good opponent in his own right,” comments Dunlop.

“He’s a good opponent from Glasgow, who was a good amateur himself with International experience. It’s a good test and a step up. The Juan Hinostroza fight was also a test, he was ranked three or four in Europe at the time and he drew with the European champion.”