Re-turning Japanese – TJ Doheny to defend title in Japan

It’s ‘Kon’nichiwa Japan’ once more for TJ Doheny.

The Japanese slayer returns to the country of his most famous and most recent wins on October 31.

The Portlaoise BC graduate faces Japhethlee Llamido at his home away from home, the Korakuen Hall in the first defence of his WBO Asian Pacific title.

The Japan-based American comes into the fight undefeated and most recently defeated former world champion and Doheny foe Ryosuke Iwasa.

It’s another fight of note for the Australian-based southpaw but as the more experienced fighter with the better resume it’s one he’ll be confident of winning.

It’s also another chance for Doheny to cement his status as a ‘Rockstar’ of the Orient.

The Laois man made it two wins from two at the Korakuen Hall when he upset Kazuki Nakajima in what could have been his last-ever fight earlier this year. He previously defeated Iwasa at the same venue to become the IBF super bantamweight world champion and will look to make it a hat trick of wins at the venue next month.

“TJ’s a rockstar in the Orient!” his manager Mike Altamura told Irish-boxing.com after Doheny’s last win.

“He’s a genuinely respected and revered name amongst the fight game over there.”

Doheny had called out Inoue post that odds-defying victory.

“I think if he rolls the next Ohashi Gym challenger and rolls to 4-0 against Japan’s finest, it may build the buzz for a shock opportunity against Inoue. We certainly welcome the challenge,” commented his manager.