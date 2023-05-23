Re-Turning Japanese – Doheny to fight for title in Japan

TJ Doheny returns to the venue of his most famous win in a bid to revive his career.

Just when it looked like the sun may be setting on the career of Doheny it emerged he will return to work in the Land of the Rising Sun.

‘The Power’ has agreed to go back to Japan where he will challenge for the WBO Asian Pacific super bantamweight title on June 29.

The Australia-based Laois man has been invited over to test local talent Kazuki Nakajima on the top of a Ohashi Promotions card at the Korakuen Hall.

It’s a venue Doheny has happy memories of, the last time he fought there he beat Ryosuke Iwasa to become IBF super bantamweight champion of the world.

He will be hoping for a similar upset result and victory that can reinvigorate his career.

The former world champion lost to rising Australian name Sam Goodman in an IBF Inter-Continental and WBO Oriental title fight last time out.

Some assumed the 36-year-old would retire post that defeat but he’s elected to fight on and will return to Japan next month.