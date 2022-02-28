Ray Moylette to fight Matchroom prospect on Martinez – Warrington card

Ray Moylette[12(5)-1(0)] looks set to come back with a bang after securing a big fight on a Matchroom promoted Dazn broadcast card.

As Irish-boxing.com revealed earlier this month the popular Westerner has signed to fight emerging talent Dalton Smith [9(7)-0] and will challenge for a ranking title next month.

News had leaked Moylette was set for a Matchroom date fueling speculation he would appear on one of two Irish influenced cards. However, the Mayo man’s next fight won’t be on the undercard of either Michael Conlan versus Leigh Wood or Katie Taylor versus Amanda Serrano.

He will fight in March but in Leeds not Nottingham or New York and on the undercard of a world title fight between fighters with serious Irish previous rather than a world title fight involving an Irish fighter.

It was confirmed today that the 31-year-old will fight Smith on the undercard of Kiko Martinez’s IBF super featherweight defence against Josh Warrington on March 26.

The European Championship medal winner get the chance to upset and prospect and claim a career progressing title as Smith’s WBC ranking belt will be on the line.

The fight was officially announced for 10 rounds and light welterweight today and it’s massive news for the Connaught man. The Paschal Collins trained fighter has been waiting in the wings for some time now and will rejoice in the chance to make up for lost time against an established prospect.

Moylette has had to endure over the last three years, he has fought once since his Castlebar defeat to Christian Uruzquietain December of 2019 and pandemic problems ruined fight dates, including a potential Paddys Day bash with Larry Fryers in New York.

He had offered himself to fight Jake Hanney on the now postponed Celtic Clash 13 bill but he now has a Matchroom breakthrough chance.

Smith has made an impressive start to his pro career, boasting seven knockouts from nine career wins, with his last coming against opponents with winning records. 25-year-old ‘Thunder’ has also picked up the English title and the WBA International title before he has had 10 fights.