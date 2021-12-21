Ray Moylette defends push-up title in Mayo vs Galway battle

Ireland’s push-up king puts his crown on the line tomorrow morning.

Ray Moylette’s 1000 push-ups in an hour challenge captured the attention of many across Ireland and further afield in late spring of 2020.

‘Sugar Ray’s’ attempt to complete the task was broadcast live on Off The Ball’s social media channels, was well supported and saw him become the push-up champion of Irish boxing.

The lightweight fighter used the challenge, occasion, and platform to raise money for charity, the Celtic Warrior Gym fighter raising over €15,000 for Pieta House.

The former amateur standout is back in the press-up position on Wednesday and this time battles a challenger rather than the clock.

Moylette goes up against performance coach Gerry Hussey in a Mayo versus Galway challenge.

Moylette confirmed ‘The Challenge’ will take place tomorrow morning and the winner will be the person who bangs out the most press-ups in the hour.

The challenge takes place between 7am and 8am Wednesday and will be broadcast on Instagram Live.

All proceeds raised will be donated to the Jack and Jill foundation.

Moylette was last seen in the ring defeating Adam Wales in March, that win came in his first fight since December of 2019.