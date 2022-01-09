Radomska returns – second pro date for Waterford fly

Kate Radomska [1-0] will look to build on her impressive debut win next month.

The Waterford fighter has secured a second pro date and will trade leather in Scotland against a yet to be confirmed opponent on February 18.

Radomska populates a Fight Zone broadcast Sam Kynoch Promoted Championship Boxing card at the Trump Turnberry.

Radomska made her pro bow in September defeating Judit Hachibold in Scotland.

It was a baptism of fire of sorts for the Robbie Flynn managed prospect but a debut fight she emerged from with serious credit.

Radomska managed to impress against seasoned and game opposition to claim a 59-56 points win. Granted any fighter with top-end aspirations would be expected to defeat the Maygar but when it comes to debuting against her over six-round she has massive upset potential.

Although not for the want of trying, Hachibold couldn’t upset the St Paul’s fighter, Radomska was compact, aggressive and showed a quality jab to point her way to that first pro win.

Considering the circumstances and the opponent it could be deemed a statement win of sorts. It’s certainly a performance that suggests the Waterford fighter can be moved along quickly, particularly in the flyweight division, as well as a display that suggests she will be an entertaining addition to the ranks.