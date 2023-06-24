Quigley wants to put a Barrera beat down on ‘Flash’ Berlanga

Jason Quigley [20(14)-2(2)] wants to be the Antonio Barrera to Edgar Berlanga’s Prince Naseem Hamed in Madison Square Garden this Saturday night.

The Donegal fighter has more than once made reference to Berlanga’s ‘flashy’ approach in the build-up to their bout and has rolled his eyes at some of the verbals the confident New Yorker has sent his way since he landed in America.

Indeed, ‘The Chosen One’s’ approach reminds him of the fight that got him hooked on boxing, a bout where the loud and brash talker was humbled by a Mexican with a working man’s approach.

Quigley was inspired by that Barrera-Naz classic when he was a child and the 32-year-old is using it as inspiration again heading into the Matchroom-promoted fight this weekend.

“The dream for me in boxing was to become world champion. That was when Marco Antonio Barrera beat Naseem Hamed,” Quigley said

“I remember staying up all hours at an age. There was something about Barrera that drew me in. For the first time in my life, I got goosebumps.

“Edgar Berlanga, yeah he’s out there and flashy. He likes the cameras. I think I saw him wearing sunglasses indoors one time. He needs a slap for that alone.”

Quigley goes into the fight as an underdog against a Brooklyn native with 16 first-round knockouts to his name but has given off a calm confident vibe throughout fight week. He’s kept it no-nonsense just like his first fight hero.

“Whenever Barrera got in the ring, it was time to say ‘Who’s your daddy,’” stated Quigley. “I’m ready to rock and roll.”

There is a lot more on offer than the satisfaction of getting one over of a ‘flash’ fighter for Quigley on Saturday.

The Andy Lee-trained super middleweight knows securing victory will see him become a name in a division he only entered as recently as spring this year.

“This is a massive opportunity for me to come on this stage and this platform and to show my worth,” Quigley said of this weekend’s DAZN headliner from Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater. “I know people have been overlooking me. This is a chance to put a stamp on my name, show how good I really am.”