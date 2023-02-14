Quigley returns with World title mission

The next stage of the journey starts in Ireland but finishes on top of the world declares Jason Quigley [19(14)-2(2)] .

The former Golden Boy puncher fights for the first time since his world title defeat to Demetrius Andrade, at the National Stadium on April 1.

The Andy Lee trained middleweight’s clash with Kim Poulsen [30(8)-6(4)] on the fittingly named ‘The Return’ card is his first as a professional in Ireland – and his first bout on Irish soil in ten years.

However, speaking in Dublin last weekend, Quigley, who did consider his future during a year out, assured the Dublin hosted Dane dalliance isn’t a ‘fight in Ireland’ box-ticking exercise, rather it’s the start of a second push toward a world title shot.

“I’m excited for the next stage of my career,” Quigley said.

“This isn’t just ticking something off a list, this is a path that I’m on now and this is the first step on that. It is going to be good, it really is and I want to kick on for the next chapter now.

“I’m not just coming back here for the sake of it, I’m coming back here to win a world title.”

Quigley, who won World Championships silver and three European gold medals, admits he took time to reflect after breaking his jaw in world title tilt defeat – and believes the patience shown allows him to return confident he does so for the ‘right reasons’.

“I had to make sure that I was coming back for the right reasons,” he said.

“I had a lengthy spell out of the ring but I’ve taken my time and been very patient. I’m very confident in my ability and in the heights that I can reach and I just want to get in there now, put on a clinical performance and push on.”