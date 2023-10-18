Quigley offers Moran and Geraghty chance to settle their grudge in Donegal

Jason Quigley wants to make a mouthwatering Irish title fight between Dylan Moran and Declan Geraghty.

The former world middleweight title challenger turns promoter when he brings boxing back to Letterkenny with Elite Sports and Sheer on November 18.

Joe Ward will make his Irish debut on top of the first bill to go Donegal since Paul McCloskey beat Barry Morrison 13 years ago but Quigley is keen to decorate the card with an en-vogue all-Irish fight.

Irish-boxing.com understands the Donegal man is making moves to make the Waterford – Dublin grudge match for the Irish title.

‘The Real Deal’ and ‘Prettyboy’ were scheduled to fight on a Ring Kings card on November 8. However, Geraghty was forced to withdraw after suffering cuts in a warm-up bout in Scotland. The pullout led to a fallout, with the pair sharing words online and through the media, which in turn increased appetite for the fight.

should be ready to fight then no ??@jay_quigley got into u about fighting me next month 🤷🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/kVSUM5jKSq — Declan geraghty (@deco_geraghty) October 18, 2023

Moran went on to top the Waterford bill and registered his career-best win, stopping Mauro Maximiliano Godoy in six, before securing a Florian Marku Sky Sports broadcast bout, a fight he suffered a second career defeat in.

Geraghty hasn’t had much since with a proposed September 16 outing postponed at relatively late notice, before an Irish welterweight title fight was cancelled on weigh-in day after opponent Owen O’Neill failed to make weight.

Both were offered the chance to end the year on a high with Quigley and co keen to make the fan-friendly match-up for November 18.

However, Moran has revealed November 18 would prove too soon for him. The Deise man indicates he would been more than a month’s notice but didn’t shut down the idea of a fight next year. An Irish title fight with the Dubliner could be the ideal clash to return to Waterford in.