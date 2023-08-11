Queen of Queensberry – Kristina O’Hara McCafferty Teams up with Warren

Kristina O’Hara McCafferty [3-0] has secured big promotional backing having teamed up with Frank Warren and Queensberry Promotions.

The undefeated Belfast fighter turned professional in late 2021 with Unified Promotions and it was a case of minimumweight maximum entertainment from the off.

The 27-year-old looked very impressive every time she stepped through the ropes and produced the kind of performances that had many, including Carl Frampton, predicting big things.

Indeed, considering the Commonwealth Games silver medal winner’s talent and the smaller pool at the lower weights, there were some who’ve suggested she is best placed to become Ireland’s first three-weight world champion. While those selling such a line admit it’s no easy feat they note opportunities should be easier to come by.

However, there were concerns with how active O’Hara McCafferty was under Unified. The former amateur standout, who was linked to a first-ever Irish title fight with Kate Radomska, hasn’t fought since October last year.

She has now agreed terms with Warren and becomes only the third female after Nicola Adams and Raven Chapman to join the Queensberry team.

St John Bosco’s club graduate, who collected 14 Irish titles across the levels, will now fight on TNT Sports [formerly BT Sports] and as one of only two active females aligned to the channel should be pushed to the forefront.

She becomes the fourth Irish fighter on Warren’s roster joining Anthony Cacace, Pierce O’Leary and Willo Hayden.