Putting the Men to Shame – Hearn Praises Taylor and Cameron’s Fighting Spirit

Chantelle Cameron is a much tougher prospect for Katie Taylor than Amanda Serrano claims Eddie Hearn.

Taylor was due to rematch the New York Puerto Rican in Dublin on May 20 but fights Cameron at the 3Arena instead.

The Matchroompromoter believes it’s a harder fight for the game-changing trailblazer, arguing the Brit, whom he also promotes is bigger and stronger than ‘The Real Deal’.

Speaking to Tony Bellew on the DAZN Boxing Show Hearn said. “I believe this is arguably a tougher fight than Amanda Serrano. Chantelle Cameron is bigger, fresher, punches harder. The bookies have Katie Taylor as a slight favourite, at home.”

When Serrano withdrew it was suggested the Irish Icon could take a routine defence at home. However, she pushed for the biggest fight possible and wanted to share the ring with undisputed light welterweight champion Cameron.

The Jamie Moore-trained fighter was onboard with the idea and accepted straight away, meaning an undisputed title fight was made within hours.

That ambition and willingness to fight is something that sets women’s boxing apart from the men’s discipline says Hearn.

“People keep asking why is women’s boxing in the position it’s in, why are we seeing such fierce growth, and the answer is because the fighters are willing to take on the challenges, jump divisions, fight other undisputed champions.

“Can you imagine in the male world, where you have a champion in a mega fight, and that falls through, and they call out the undisputed champion above, and the fight gets made in a couple of hours? There is a real perception that promoters stop big fights – this is in our element, this is what makes money.”