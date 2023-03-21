“Put up a challenge’ -Thomas Carty wants less talk more action

Thomas Carty [4(3)-0] has told any potential domestic rivals there is no way to the Irish boxing promise land but through him.

The heavyweight prospect was delighted to be officially confirmed on the undercard of what he believes will prove the greatest sporting event ever to come to Ireland at a massive Matchroom press conference on Monday.

Speaking at the Mansion House, the Dillian Whyte-trained big man revealed he wanted a fight fitting of the historic occasion and called for the kind of bout that allows him to show just how serious a talent he is.

“I’m fighting April 22, that’s a runout, get that one out of the way, and then as big a fight as I can get on May 20,” Carty said.

“That’s what I’m in it for. I want a fight that allows me to show what I’m made of because I’m a serious fighter. You’ve all this youtube fighting going on at the moment but I’m completely on the other side of the spectrum. I’m a serious fighter and I want serious fights.”

It’s understood Team Carty are trying to bring a title to the 3Arena table come May 20, but despite the fact fighters being vocal about wanting to fight him in what would be the first Irish title fight since one Tyson Fury claimed the green strap by beating Martin Rogan over a decade ago, they are struggling to secure an opponent.

The Pascal Collins trained Dub doesn’t want to mention names, rather told all relevant heavyweights he has his slot on possibly the biggest ever fight night to come to Dublin and if anyone else wants on they need to challenge him.

“There is a lot of talk going on, talk is well and good but there needs to be substance. It comes down to people accepting and signing fights. Until something is accepted and signed I’m not going to bother speaking about anyone. I’m ready to go, I’m on the card, and I’m the A side, so it’s up to someone to put up a challenge.”

The Dublin 7 prospect was a bit upset he didn’t express his gratitude to Irish Icon Taylor, who bids to become a two-weight undisputed champion when she fights Chantelle Cameron on the DAZN broadcast card, at the press conference top table and was keen to make amends after.

“Without Katie this doesn’t happen. Without Katie women’s boxing isn’t where it is right now and without Katie Irish boxing isn’t where it is right now. She is a pioneer and it’s hard to put into words all she has done. I’m gutted I didn’t thank her up there, but I have now.”

Carty is grateful to be part of history and the Irish sporting greats’ first fight at home but his gratitude extends further.

The Irish Boxing Awards Irish Prospect of the Year has always been business side of the sport aware and knows such an appearance will greatly enhance his profile. In fact, he believes it could help him achieve his ambition of becoming a Dublin headline act.

“I might be a bit biased but I think this is the biggest sporting event we’ve ever had in this country. This is what we dream of, it’s madness. I think only hardcore boxing fans only understand how big this actually is.

“It’s massive for me, massive for me in the country, massive for me globally, it’s huge for my career. I think this helps me become a headliner in Dublin. I like to think that in the not-too-distant future I’ll be headlining the 3Arena.”