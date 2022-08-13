Purse Bids Won – Hogan – Eggington IBO world title fight set of Australia and October

Dennis Hogan [30(7)-4(2)-1] has secured home away from home advantage for his IBO world light middleweight title shot.

The Kildare fighter will challenge for the title in Australia in October after No Limit Boxing won purse bids to promote the fight.

The Australian outfit, who promoted ‘The Hurricane’s’ last fight and recently signed Darragh Foley to a contract, outbid Ben Shalom of Boxxer and the fight will now be part of a Fox Sport broadcast ‘super show’ planned for October 8.

It means champion Sam Eggington [32(18)-7(2)], who won the title by defeating Przemyslaw Zysk in June, will travel Down Under and defend his title from the away corner.

“Dennis deserves this shot for everything he has been through,” new manager Steve Scanlan said recently.

“He has had three world-title shots and he was robbed in Mexico, but this would be his first world-title fight on Australian soil.

The Hennessy Sports stable mate of Aaron McKenna, Stevie McKenna and Brett McGinty inherited Hogan as a mandatory challenger when he claimed the title, so even though it appears talks fell through the fight still takes place.

‘The Hurricane’ earned a shot at the title by outclassing the gutsy Wade Ryan on the undercard of Nikita Tszyu’s debut win at the Fortitude Valley Music Hall in Brisbane in March.

Scanlan is confident the former DDP Sports fighter will dethrone the champ.

“Eggington is very beatable,” he adds. “Sam has more power than Dennis, but Dennis has the experience to outbox him the longer the fight goes.

“What happened to Dennis in Mexico (losing to Munguia) was devastating, but in his backyard of Brisbane, he can finally get that world title.

“This is his last chance.”

Although. as an organization, the IBO does a lot of things right, it isn’t held in the same regard as the big four [WBO, IBF, WBA, WBC] by most. However, if there is any fighter that deserves that fact being overlooked somewhat it’s Hogan, whose performance against Jaime Munguia in Mexico should have been enough to see him join the list of Irish world champions.