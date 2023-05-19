Headline News Latest News Pro News 

Punch Drunk – Thomas Carty wants to face sober Jay McFarlane

Thomas Carty hopes Jay McFarlane comes to the Carty Party sober,

The Dublin heavyweight takes on the colourful Scot on the huge Katie Taylor – Chantelle Cameron card in the 3Arena on Saturday night.

‘The Ghost’ represents a big step up for the 27-year-old but has admitted to not living the life previously.

Indeed, he claims he was drunk in the ring when he fought Nick Campbell for the Scottish title.

The Celtic fan has been talking a good game in fight week, and promises he is now taking boxing seriously and is promising a big show on Saturday.

The Big Dub hopes that is the case because he doesn’t want any excuses after he secures the win.

Checkout our video with Carty below:

