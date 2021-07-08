Prospect v Prospect – Fantastic All-Irish Féile Fight Confirmed

A sensational out-of the blue all-Irish clash has today been confirmed for the Féile.

Ulster super featherweight prospects James McGivern [2(0)-0] and Sean Duffy [4(2)-0] will meet at the Falls Park in Belfast on the Mick Conlan v TJ Doheny undercard.

The Friday August 6th bout was announced this evening as the undercard for the Belfast event was rounded out.

The eight-round bout is a rematch of the 2017 Ulster lightweight final – won by McGivern who therefore qualified for the 2018 Commonwealth Games where he won bronze. In the 2014 Commonwealth Games, Duffy had claimed light welter bronze.

Keady destroyer Duffy turned pro in 2019 and has posted four wins up to now. Following an impressive stand-in win over Paul Holt in March, Duffy suggested a fight with managerial stablemate DP Carr was in the works but he instead moves into a domestic showdown

Passing on a chance to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, McGivern stepped away from boxing as Irish #1 in 2020 before being enticed back to the pros. The Ormeau Road southpaw slickster debuted last August before impressing massively in December when dominating Jordan Ellison. While he is less experienced in terms of fights, both of 23-year-old McGivern’s pro bouts have been over six rounds whereas all of 30-year-old Duffy’s outings have been four rounders.

Also confirmed for the outdoors fight night are appearances versus to-be-confirmed opponents for Limerick welter Paddy Donovan, Tyrone feather Callum Bradley, and another Armagh fighter in middleweight Fearghus Quinn.

The undercard next month also features a huge fight for Tyrone McKenna who challenges for the Kazakh’s WBO Inter-Continental light welterweight title, a WBC International Silver super middleweight title fight between Padraig McCrory and Sergei Gorokov, and a tough comeback for Sean McComb v Craig Woodruff – and a European bantamweight title defence from Scot Lee McGregor versus Frenchman Vincent Legrand.

The fight will be shown live in America on the ESPN+ app, with a broadcaster on this side of the Atlantic set to be confirmed shortly.