Prophecy not Predictions- Michael Conlan Always Delivers on Promises Warns Jamie Conlan

Michael Conlan’s words are powerful warns Jamie Conlan.

The former world title challenger – and big brother of the fighter who challenges Leigh Wood for the WBA ‘regular’ world title in March – claims his younger sibling has the Midas tongue rather than touch, argues anything he predicts turns to gold.

The retired fighter formerly known as ‘The Mexican’ has seen the Olympic medal winner make bold prediction after bold prediction over the years and notes how the Belfast featherweight has always made them come true.

So, when Conlan says he will beat Leigh Wood to win a world title and take step one along the road to pound for pound greatness, Jamie Conlan suggests no one should doubt him. According to the former world title challenger, the 30-year-olds cries of victory are prophecy and not just prediction.

“When Mick turned over he said at his first press conference he’d be world champion within 14 or 15 fights and now we are right here,” Conlan said in Belfast last Thursday.

“He said he’d make his debut in Madison Square Garden and he’d walk to the ring with Conor McGregor. He hadn’t even asked McGregor at that point, he said he’d be Ireland’s first [amateur male] world champion and he did it, something no one had ever done. He had no right to say he was going to do that, he said and spoke it into fruition.

“He envisions these things every day and delivers. Leigh Wood does not really matter Michael Conlan being the best Michael Conlan is all that matters in our point of view.”

While the older half of Conlan Boxing is confident his brother will defeat Wood in Nottingham on March 12, he is enjoying the fact Team Wood have doubts.

The manager claims it will make victory all the sweeter and has proved motivation for the challenger.

“Micheal revels in this kind of thing,” adds Conlan.

“He always has ever since we were kids. I would have been a lot more reserved and shy, he’s always been the one to try and pick a fight with the biggest guy and create a bit of drama. He has that now, he’s picked a fight with the biggest punching featherweight in the world if you listen to them. That all makes it all the sweeter because you want to win a world title against a guy who they’re saying will beat you and who they say will knockout out.

“They’re saying Michael can’t win, he’s too small, he can’t punch, so to beat him in his own back garden after all that it’s the stuff of dreams, it’s Rocky IV. That’s why we are saying it’s destiny.”