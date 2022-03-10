Promoter Calls for Edward Donovan to Turn on the Style against Unbeaten Prospect

David McAllister wants Edward Donovan [2-0] to start a year that he hopes will with Youth World win with an explosive performance in Aberdeen tomorrow night.

The Northern Sports Club promoter wants the younger of the two Limerick boxing brothers to win a World Youth title before the year is out – and wants the middleweight to make the kind of noise that will make securing him a shot that bit easier, starting with an eye-catching display in Scotland.

In fact, McAllister doesn’t just want a standout display from the all-rounder, he expects him to turn on the style against late replacement but unbeaten opposition in his first six round fight at the Beach Ballroom.

“I’m looking for an explosive performance from Edward, his camp has gone very well and he’s in tremendous shape,” McAllister told Irish-boxing.

“His opponent has got an undefeated record with 2 wins by KO, Edward is too classy and I think he will turn on the style for sure,” he adds before revealing the World Youth title plans.

“My plans for Edward is to get a couple of 6 rounders in then look to set up a shot at a youth world title shot.”

Donovan, a European medal winner at underage level, hasn’t quite been afforded the same hype as his older brother Paddy Donovan but the Scottish fighter maker assures he is going in the same direction as the Top Rank starlet.

“From what I’ve seen so far from Edward I believe he can go all the way to world level, he can box, he can punch, he trains hard and is dedicated to the sport.”

Donovan’s brother-in-law Jason Harty, also an underage standout as well as a teenage National Elite Champion, was meant to box on the same card this weekend, but will now instead fight on the MHD Card set for Belfast and March 19.

McAlister reveals there was no deep thinking behind putting them on separate bills but does point out their careers will be managed separately.

“It wasn’t really planned but the truth is both fighters only have one shot at their own careers and it’s not a one size fits all approach, I will look to do what’s best for each of my fighters individually.”