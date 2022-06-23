Promise to Son means title win is Destiny for Graham McCormack

The BUI middleweight Celtic title will be couriered out of the ring by the ‘D Train’ this Saturday night according to Graham McCormack [7(1)-1(0)].

The ‘G Train’ takes on arch-nemesis Dominic Donegan [5(1)-2(0)-1] for the prettiest belt in Irish boxing on the top of this weekend’s Europa Hotel-hosted Summer Brawl card – and says his motivation lies outside of settling the famous grudge in his favour.

The 35-year-old has promised his son and number one supporter Dylan that he would win a title for him – and he plans to do exactly just.

“Winning the title is absolutely massive,” he told Irish-boxing.com.

“People know what I’ve come back from in life and I promised my son when I turned pro I’d win him a title. This is his. When I win on Saturday night I’m going to wrap it around him.”

McCormack has admitted the fight is a 50-50 domestic affair and he will have to be on his game to win. Although he is adamant his hand will be raised in the Belfast ring.

“That title is already mine, everything after that is a bonus. It’s just a matter of how I win it.

“I’ve never worked harder in my life. I feel like I’m in the right position and this is my time.”

Victory on Saturday would put McCormack on an Irish title path and open more domestic doors, although they are doors he doesn’t want to look behind just yet.

“I’m sure it does right now all I see is Saturday. That’s all I’m looking at, Saturday night, that’s it. Nothing else is on my mind other than me versus Dominic Donegan.