Professional Eric Donovan ready to battle one of the ‘greatest amateurs of all time’

Eric Donovan [14(8)-1(1)] goes into his fight with one of the ‘greatest amateurs of all time’ a more rounded pro.

The 36-year-old takes on one of the most decorated boxers in the world in front of 15,000 fight fans on the card of the weekend.

His clash against double Olympic gold medallist Robeisy Ramirez [8(4)-1] is the chief support bout for the much-anticipated undisputed light-welterweight world title fight between Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall at the SSE Arena in Scotland.

It’s the second time the Mark Dunlop managed fighter steps into the serious spotlight hoping to completely change his career with a famous away victory.

The last time Donovan fought on Sky Sports he took on Zelfa Barrett at super featherweight. A shock looked on the cards when the natural talent opened a lead, only for the Brit to pull out the equalizer, land big and eventually score a stoppage win.

After breaking down the performance the respected pundit surmised he was the victim of a lack of pro know-how as much as Barrett’s power – and as a result sought out Pascal Collins for help.

The Kildare man and the Celtic Warrior Gym boss have been working together for over a year and student of the game Donovan believes he’s learnt a lot. As a result, he feels he is now a fully-fledged pro fighter, rather than an amateur-styled puncher competing in the paid ranks.

“Pascal’s brought loads to my game,” Donovan tells Irish-boxing.com.

“I’m getting the coaching from him. It’s proper coaching. You need that when you’ve been so set in your ways as an amateur. I was an amateur for 20 years almost.

“Over the early stages of my professional career, I was still relying on my amateur skills and pedigree and then when I got into the top end against Zelfa Barrett I was exposed. Looking at that fight i was still very much a novicy pro. I didn’t have the know-it-all in the deeper rounds. What to do when stuff got heavy when he came on strong. Packie is a great teacher of the sport and there are very few teachers of the sport anymore. ” he continues before revealing having stablemates has also helped.

“For the first 3 or 4 years of my professional career, I wasn’t really part of a team or stable but in here in the Celtic Warriors, I am. I have that team spirit and team environment.”