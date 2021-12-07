Probellum opponent confirmed for Jono Carroll

Jono Carroll [20(5)-2(0)-1] takes on Brazilian opposition on the Probellum card this Saturday.

The Dublin super featherweight will look to follow up on his September world title eliminator win over Andy Vences in Dubai this Saturday [November 11].

‘King Kong’ will face Aelio Mesquita [20(18)-5(4)-1] on a card that includes two world title fights at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

Carroll was last seen defeating American Vences at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Miami. That points win moved the Finglas fighter into WBA pole and left him next in line for the WBA world title.

The Dubliner, who challenged Tevin Farmer for the IBF super featherweight world title in March of 2019, is now just awaiting the winner of champion Roger Gutiérrez’s defense against Chris Colbert.

That world title fight has been pushed back to January so rather than rest on his laurels the Spain based fighter decided to take a Dubal December fight.

Mesquita has impressed in his home country and is unbeaten in Brazil, winning 18 by way of knockout in South America. He usually loses when he travels although when he has left Brazil he has shared the ring with fighters like Shakur Stevenson, Saul Rodriguez and Gabriel Flores Jr.