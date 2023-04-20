Prize not Plaudits – Kevin Cronin Determined to make Kerry History in Galway

The Irish title and bringing it back to Kerry is all that matter to Kevin Cronin [5(2)-1] this Friday night.

‘The Kingdom Warrior’ rematches Jamie Morrissey [5(1)-0] on the Galway Rising card in Salthill .

The repeat of their BUI Celtic light heavyweight title fight and early Fight of the Year contender has captured fan attention and is one of the more eagerly anticipated domestic fights in recent times.

Fight followers are confident the Munster men will serve up another all action blood and guts encounter on the Kieran Molloy topped Conlan Boxing fight card, leading to next level excitement and hype around the Limerick-Kerry clash.

However, Cronin is avoiding the furore and any pressure to entertain again, his focus is solely on success and becoming Irish champion this weekend.

Having experienced what Morrissey brings to the table, the 26-year-old knows getting to that win might require going to war again but admits he’d be more than happy to win ugly.

“The first fight was a classic and we both showed guts but victory is a necessity. The win is what matters whether it comes by KO or, points, in a war or a dull fight it doesn’t matter,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“Bringing that title to the Kingdom for the first time ever is all I care about Friday night,” he adds before dropping a line that indicate he may start where he left off on Friday. The irish title is huge for me. I always wanted to get my hands on it before pushing on.”

“I’m more then prepared and I’m willing to go to some scary dark places in that ring on Friday night to bring it home.”

Cronin, who could become the famous sporting county of Kerry’s first professional Irish champion with victory, called for an immediate rematch after his defeat in Belfast on the first weekend of February. To his credit Morrissey granted the wish and the pair face off less than three months after their initial small hall classic.

It’s an unusual move, not often seen in the world of boxing, but a play that felt natural for the Jonathan Lewins trained fighter. Cronin claims he knows he capable of victory and didn’t need to gain false confidence with a journeyman populated rebuild.

“I was never going to turn down a rematch. We went to war, I didn’t get the nod and we go again for a bigger title. My confidence hasn’t been knocked, I don’t need to go fight five journeymen before a rematch to feel more comfortable.

“I think me and Jamie are old school mindsets and we don’t need false confidence to grow a set for a rematch. We went to war now it’s time for us the break each other up again.”

Some have suggested the pressure is on Cronin going into the return, as Morrissey has the safety net of a rubber match, whereas the Kerry side of the rivalry would most likely have to face a rebuild.

Cronin doesn’t see it that way, indicating he is in a privileged position so early in young career.

“There is no pressure here,” he adds. “I’m fighting for a Irish title and European ranking in my sixth fight. There is no pressure, not many get to do that so early in their career. I’ve everything to gain here. We are fighting for the Irish title in just our sixth fight. This is my second title fight and Jamie’s third there aren’t many out there can say they’ve reached this level after six fights.”

While there is no pressure there is no easy passage to a green strap concludes Cronin.

“To me I think fights like this can be tougher then some more world level fights, these domestic fights are tough, there is lots of pride involved in them.”

Photo Credit Mark Meade