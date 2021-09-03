Pretty Boy Declan Geraghty pretty sure he can use ‘game’ Rajuili as a stepping stone to back to TV fights

Declan Geraghty [19(4)-5(4)] suggests he only has to look in the mirror, or at his own Boxrec, to see records can lie, so he assures won’t be overlooking David Rajuili [12(3)-8(2)-1] ahead of tomorrow’s 12 round meeting.

The Dublin southpaw will face Irish-managed South African in a domestic of sorts in the Czech Republic of all places, the pair fight on an MSM-POL card at the Clarion Congress Hotel in the city of Ostrava.

Boxing Ireland’s Rajuili comes into the fight with eight defeats on his slate, but they are defeats Geraghty says he isn’t looking into.

A former ABU and South African title challenger as well a winner of a number of WBF belts, the 32-year-old has caused upsets throughout his career and ‘Pretty Boy’ is more than aware he be looking to pull off another tomorrow.

“He’s better than his record suggests, I know that and I know sometimes records can be deceiving because I know mine is,” Geraghty who has lost five times told Irish-boxing.com.

“He’s a very game fighter with a good work rate, he wants to win, so it’s sure to be a hard night for me. That’s the kind of fight I wanted, it’s better to get someone game over 12 rounds than a journeyman over four or six.”

Although the EU silver medal winner and two-time two-weight National Elite winner is expecting a tough fight in his first bout since losing to Archie Sharp and his first clash since jumping up two weights to light welter, he remains confident he can get the job done inside the distance.

“Predictions?” he ponders. ” I predict a win, a knock-out win but in saying that I am ready for 12 hard rounds if needed.”

The fighter once viewed as a man who could bring the Bernard Dunne days back to Dublin hasn’t had things easy over the last few years.

Although he performed sensationally for three rounds against Sharp the manner of the fourth round stoppage proved a big set back and two years later he had to find a fight for himself to start his latest rebuild.

During the period out the former full-time pro has had to find a full-time job and as a result, had to train around work.

“Training has been hard,” he adds.

“I’m working a full-time job, 8 am to 5 pm Monday to Friday and sometimes on Saturday, so I’ve been getting two sessions in a day after work. I’ve had to work my ass off to get as much work in as possible. In terms of the weight, it’s good. I’m on it now and I’m bigger and feeling stronger than ever.

Secure the win on the continent tomorrow and the 32-year-old will look to return to TV action.

The Dub did previously call out Robbie Davies Jr and made himself available to fight the former British champ on Matchroom’s DAZN broadcast October card – and he told Irish-boxing.com that’s one that still interests him.

“I’d love to get the call for Davies and this is ideal if I do. I get to shake a few cobwebs off and I’d be ready for that fight, or anyone that wants to fight on DAZN, Sky or BT. I plan to get the win and then we’ll see what MTK come up with next.”

