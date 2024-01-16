Prestigious Personality of the Year nomination for Siofra Lawless

World Junior Champion, Siofra Lawless, has been nominated for the HerSport Personality of the Year award.

The Queen of Four Kings has been nominated for the award alongside nine other women, including highly decorated 100 metre hurdler, Sarah Lavin, Olympian – sailor Annalise Murphy, Mary Hickey-Nolan, Olympic hockey player Nicci Daly, MMA champion, Shauna Bannon, Ruesha Little-John, Fionnuala McCormack, Amelia McFarland and Hannah Tyrell.

The Wicklow teen was nominated on the back her amazing displays in the World Junior Championships where she won gold and proved herself the best in the world at her weight.

The Irish Boxing Awards Young Amateur of the Year was a standout performer in the tournament and her displays en route to the top of the podium didn’t just secure her gold.

So impressive was the prospect she was named Best Female Boxer of the World Junior Championships.

Lawless is back in national action this year and will look to add to her Irish title collection when she contests the National U18 Championships at the National Stadium this weekend.

The Four Kings boxer takes on Limerick’s Chloe Keogh in Friday’s 63,5kg semi-final with two-time European Champion Ava Henry awaiting the winner.

You can vote for Siofra here. Winners will be announced on the night of the 27th January 2024