Prestigious International Award nomination for Brian Peters
Brian Peters has been nominated for a prestigious international award.
The legendary Boxing Writers Association of America have nominated the veteran promoter and manager for the Cus D’Amato Manager of the Year for 2022 award.
The Co. Meath man who was the brains behind the legendary Bernard Dunne era has been nominated alongside Luis DeCubas Jr., Bill Haney, Peter Kahn and Vadim Kornilov for the annual gong.
Peters tends to avoid the spotlight these days but is probably a more influential figure in boxing than at anytime before.
The Dunshaughlin native is the brains behind one of the most influential pro careers in the history of boxing as manager of Irish Icon Katie Taylor.
He also guides the career of lineal WBC/IBF/WBO/IBO 130-pound queen Alycia Baumgardner, the fighter Kellie Harrington defeated to win Olympic gold, Beatriz Ferreira and other highly regarded pro fighters.
Peters’ influence and managerial moves didn’t go unnoticed this year, particularly among the boxing press stateside and they’ve nominated him for an award as a result.
In a nomination meeting on Saturday last, the BWAA determined the top candidates from 2022 for Fighter of the Year, Fight of the Year, Trainer of the Year, Manager of the Year, Most Courageous, Long and Meritorious.
The award winners will be announced on Tuesday, January 10, at 12-noon ET, after all award winners are personally notified.
Below is the list of BWAA 2022 candidates in alphabetical order.
BWAA 2022 Nominations:
Sugar Ray Robinson Award Fighter Of The Year 2022 nominees:
Dmitry Bivol
Hector Luis Garcia
Devin Haney
Naoya Inoue
Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez
Kenshiro Teraji
Muhammad Ali – Joe Frazier Award Fight of the Year 2022 nominees:
Jermell Charlo KO 10 Brian Castano II
Sebastian Fundora KO 9 Erickson Lubin
Joe Joyce KO 11 Joe Parker
Sivenathi Nontshinga W 12 Hector Flores
Jai Opetaia W 12 Mairis Briedis
Leigh Wood KO 12 Michael Conlan
Eddie Futch Award Trainer of the Year 2022 nominees:
Bill Haney
Derrick James
Gennady Mashyanov
Colin Nathan
Bob Santos
Cus D’Amato Award Manager of the Year 2022 nominees:
Luis DeCubas Jr.
Bill Haney
Peter Kahn
Vadim Kornilov
Brian Peters
Marvin Kohn Good Guy Award 2022 nominees:
Lee Groves
Sam Jackson/Andrew Roberts
Jose Ramirez
Gary Russell Jr.
John Scully
Sam Taub Award Excellence in Broadcast Journalism 2022 nominees:
David Dinkins
Jim Gray
Dave Harmon
Mauro Ranallo
James “Smitty” Smith
Barney Nagler Award Long and Meritorious Service 2022 nominees:
Ed Brophy
John DiSanto
Gordon Hall
Henry Hascup
John Sheppard
John McCain-Bill Crawford Courage Award 2022 nominees:
Prichard Colon
Billy Dib
Bernard Fernandez
Jose Santa Cruz Jr.
Oleksandr Usyk/Vasiliy Lomachenko