Prestigious International Award nomination for Brian Peters

Brian Peters has been nominated for a prestigious international award.

The legendary Boxing Writers Association of America have nominated the veteran promoter and manager for the Cus D’Amato Manager of the Year for 2022 award.

The Co. Meath man who was the brains behind the legendary Bernard Dunne era has been nominated alongside Luis DeCubas Jr., Bill Haney, Peter Kahn and Vadim Kornilov for the annual gong.

Peters tends to avoid the spotlight these days but is probably a more influential figure in boxing than at anytime before.

The Dunshaughlin native is the brains behind one of the most influential pro careers in the history of boxing as manager of Irish Icon Katie Taylor.

He also guides the career of lineal WBC/IBF/WBO/IBO 130-pound queen Alycia Baumgardner, the fighter Kellie Harrington defeated to win Olympic gold, Beatriz Ferreira and other highly regarded pro fighters.

Peters’ influence and managerial moves didn’t go unnoticed this year, particularly among the boxing press stateside and they’ve nominated him for an award as a result.

In a nomination meeting on Saturday last, the BWAA determined the top candidates from 2022 for Fighter of the Year, Fight of the Year, Trainer of the Year, Manager of the Year, Most Courageous, Long and Meritorious.

The award winners will be announced on Tuesday, January 10, at 12-noon ET, after all award winners are personally notified.

Cus D’Amato Award Manager of the Year 2022 nominees:

Luis DeCubas Jr.

Bill Haney

Peter Kahn

Vadim Kornilov

Brian Peters



