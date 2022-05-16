Power Puncher Thomas O’Toole throttles Taylor after ‘ridiculously difficult fight week’

Thomas O’Toole put his power on display again last Saturday night.

The ‘Connemara Kid’ made it three knockout wins from four pro fights by ending his second fight of 2022 before the second round had finished.

The Galway light heavy made sure Tahlik Taylor bore the brunt of his frustration after a difficult fight week in America.

The American visited the canvas a number of times throughout the fight before the referee finally called a halt to proceedings in the second stanza.

It’s another win of note for the Ryan Roach mentored light heavyweight, although he was initially hoping to make a grander statement.

The 25-year-old agreed to fight Mexican Josue Obando [20(15)-33(11)-2], a fighter who caused plenty of problems from the away corner over the years – including knocking out Ronald Hearns and only losing a split decision to two-time World title challenger Artur Akavov.

However, Obando took another fight and was out pointed by Kareem Hackett at Toyota Arena, Ontario on Saturday.

The Taylor win still represents an eye catching one for the Celtic Eagles graduate so early in his career. The 27-year-old American only lost one of his last four and is a test above what most would meet in their fourth fight.

Speaking online about the win O’Toole said: “Another fight another win. This has been a ridiculously difficult fight week but me and my team came through it all and got the job done. A big thank you to everyone for the support, onto the next one!”

O’Toole moves to 4-0 with three knockouts after the Moseley’s On the Charles hosted win while Taylor slips to 5-22-2.