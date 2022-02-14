Power Back – Dubai Date for Doheny

TJ Doheny [22(16)-3(0)] will fight for the first time since he appeared in the highest stakes all Irish fight of all time next month.

‘The Power’ is the latest Irish fighter added to Probellum’s weekend of boxing in Dubai.

The former IBF super bantamweight world champion will trade leather against a yet to be confirmed opponent on either March 18 or 19.

Probellum have confirmed the Laois fighter will populate one of their back-to-back shows at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium.

The first night hosts a fight for Jono Carroll, the world title hopeful Serbian Gurdijeljac on Friday while 24hours later Tyrone McKenna is back in the ring, where he will try to scalp the former world champion Regis Prograis.

Portlaoise BC graduate, Doheny adds further Irish interest and will fight for the first time since his tense encounter with Michael Conlan at the Falls Park.

Doheny will be looking to secure a super bantamweight win before surveying the world scene and targeting a second world title assault this year.

The Australian-based New York trained fighter’s last visit to Dubai was one to forget. In March of 2020, the southpaw was upset by Ionut Baluta, who went on to stop David Oliver Joyce and fight Conlan.

As expected Dubai based Waterford man Rohan Date will also fight on one of the nights over the weekend.

Date has been keen to secure a kick-on fight for some time now and will be hoping for an opponent that will enable him to push his name to the fore.