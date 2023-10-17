POSTPONED – Graham McCormack’s title fight pushed back

The bad news is Graham McCormack won’t fight for the BBBofC Celtic title in just under two weeks’ time – the good news is his title fight with Kieran Gethings is postponed rather than cancelled.

‘G Train’ was to trade leather with the Welsh fighter for the super middleweight version of the prestigious strap at Vale Community Centre on October 28.

However, Gething has pulled out, suffering minor injuries from a bike accident. It’s massively disappointing for the Limerick man who had a BUI Celtic title fight with Dominic Donegan cancelled last minute back in September.

However, the Shaun Kelly-trained southpaw will take solace in the fact the fight has been pushed back rather than scrapped indefinitely.

A date has yet to be confirmed for the rearranged clash but Irish-boxing.com understands November 18 and York Hall are the most likely date and venue.

Speaking online McCormack confirmed: “I’m having no luck lately but god is good and it’s not cancelled it just postponed, I wish Kieran a speedy recovery both teams are working on a new date in November, so it just means a few more weeks preparation for me to win another title.

“This is boxing and life it doesn’t always go the way we want it to I will stay in camp and when the date is locked in I’ll be ready.”

It’s a positive outlook from the 36-year-old with the old-school approach and the truth of the matter is he remains just one win away from a European ranking.

It’s not the first time Gethings has pulled out of a fight with Irish opposition due to injury. He was at different stages scheduled to fight Sean McComb and Gary Cully but both fights fell through.