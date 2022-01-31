Porbellum Child – Cork teen talent signs major promotional deal

Steven Cairns [2(1)-0] has secured himself major promotional backing having teamed up with a rapidly expanding new to the scene promotional outfit.

The exciting Rebel County talent turned over with Dave Coldwell last year and secured wins in Spain and Germany, a victory win over Nicaraguan Rafael Castillo last June was followed by a knockout victory over Hungarian Szilveszter Ajtai in November.

Rumour of promotional interest increased over the Christmas break, and it was today confirmed the 19-year-old has signed to Probellum.

The move should add serious structure to the Cork fighter’s career and the backing will allow him to build at the pace that his team feels best.

The fact Probellum have bases across the world would also allow Cairns to continue his nomadic fighting existence. Rumour has him looking to build in the UK, although it’s quite possible he could join Jono Carroll and Tyrone McKenna by fighting on an Irish-influenced Probellum fight weekend in Dubai mid-March.

Speaking about the link up Cairns said: “I’m very excited to be signing with Probellum, working with Sam Jones and getting the opportunity to showcase my skills and develop as a fighter on the biggest possible platform.

“I’m looking forward to being very active over the next few years and representing my country at Probellum events across the world, with everybody in Ireland right behind me.”

“Steven is a young man who I really believe can go on to achieve big things in this sport, but at 19 it’s about developing and learning, both in the gym and during fights,” added Coldwell.

“This is why it’s important to have a promoter who shares the same vision as both myself and Steven, and Probellum fits the bill perfectly.

Although a number of Irish fighters have appeared on Probellum cards, Cairns is their first official Irish signing and a signing Richard Schaefer is excited about.

“They, like myself, see Steven as a very exciting long-term project, a fighter who has the potential to develop into one of the superstars of Irish and world boxing at any given time.”

“Steven is a brilliant young fighter with a great future ahead of him,” said the President of Probellum.

“Naturally, we are very pleased to announce his signing and after making an impressive start to his professional career, we expect Steven to develop and progress throughout 2022 and beyond.

“Probellum has already made a big statement with some of the signings we have made, and Steven is another great addition.”

Probellum’s first events of 2022 were recently announced last week, with Dubai hosting a two-night double header, featuring the likes of Sunny Edwards, Muhammad Waseem, Estelle Mossely, Regis Prograis and Tyrone McKenna, on March 18 and 19.

Considering the Irish theme to the weekend, Cairns could quite possibly appear.