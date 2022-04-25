Headline News Latest News Pro News 

Popular Irish Journeyman Returns with Bang

Jonny Stapleton

A popular Irish journeyman came back to sanctioned boxing with a bang earlier this month.

Pint-sized battler Marty Kayes ended a five-year ring sabbatical when he fought at the Tj Lokomotiva, Plzen in the Czech Republic on April 16.

The Downpatrick native registered just his second career win on a stacked card as he defeated debutant Jaroslav Cizek.

Indeed, Kayes stopped the teen 1:20 into the second round of a fight scheduled for 4.

One of the sport’s true characters has been on the semi-pro and BIBA circuit for five years but now has a Czech license and will look to go on the road. At the age of 46 with will be interesting to see the level of opponent he provides opposition for.

Before his move away from more recognized boxing, Kayes had fought the likes of Derry Matthews, Lee Haskins and Ryan Burnett, his only other win comes against Phil Townley. Kayes Boxrec record now reads 2-20.

