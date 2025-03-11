‘Pissed Off’ TJ Doneny Out to Punish Ball for Questioning his Balls

Pissed off TJ Doheny says Nick Ball will find out to his detrminent just how little quit the Irish man has in him this weekend.

The Portlaoise native challenges the world champion for his WBA featherweight world title on Queensberry’s last TNT bill in Liverpool this Saturday.

The fight provides ‘The Power’ with the chance to cement his status as an Irish great and join a two-weight world champion club that only includes Steve Collins, Carl Frampton, and Katie Taylor.

However, he seems just as motivated to shove the English boxer’s comments back down his throat.

Ball accused the Australian-based Irish fighter of ‘quitting’ against pound-for-pound star Naoya Inoue.

It’s a jibe that has angered the fighter, who gave the Japanese sensation one of his trickiest bouts before a seventh round injury forced him out.

The former IBF super bantamweight champion of the world suggests he has never been so disgruntled going into a fight and believes that may not be such a bad thing.

“It helps you get up for fights,” he told Seconds Out.

“I haven’t really had that in my career. Most fighters I fought I’ve been very respectful but a couple of Nick’s comments pissed me off. That’s where the needle is coming from.

“I got sent a screenshot of an interview he did, and the caption was ‘Nick Ball says Doheny quit’. I’d read a few tweets from him, and then when I seen that, I lost it.”

The Laois southpaw who travelled to go to war and had a famous back-and-forth world title unification clash with Danny Roman, points to his long, storied career as proof of his testicular fortitude.

“Look back on my career there is no quit in me. I’ve been way worse spots than what I was against Inoue. Ok round 6 was a rough round for me but the plan was to go out in round 7 and get some respect back. I was going out to bight down and I couldn’t even get my hands up to defend myself.

“Let’s see who the quiter is and he’ll know on March 15 that there is 0 quit in me,” he adds.

Doheny may be mad but he’s not a hater and is happy to give Ball credit for his career to date.

“I’m not going to shit all over him he’s a world champion and he beat a decent guy in Ray Forde, so I can’t talk him down that way. It just makes it all the bigger when I beat him.”