Pierce O’Leary Wants to Bring Euro-Vision back to Dublin

On song Pierce O’Leary has a Euro vision.

The Inner City Dub set his sights on the famous blue strap after passing the toughest test of his career in Wembley Arena on Saturday night – and would love to become European champion on home soil.

The 23-year-old prospect answered all the questions ‘Sugar’ Kane Gardner asked of him on the TNT broadcast Zhang-Joyce undercard in London to win an old-school learning fight by on points.

Speaking after having his hand raised post a 10 affair, OLeary, who Queensberry Promotions and Frank Warren believe will be Irish boxing’s next leading man, revealed he has St Patrick’s Day 3Arena European title hopes.

“We want to chase European titles next year and keep pushing on,” he said.

“We’ve spoke about it,” he adds with reference to Queensberry and with regards to a Dublin fight night. “We’ve spoken about it quite often. It’s something both of us are very keen on doing. I’ve always dreamed of and planned to fight in Dublin at least two or three times a year. I think that would be ideal, you look at the likes of Ricky Hatton, he fought in Manchester, you look at Michael Conlan, he fights in Belfast regularly. Back in the past Bernard Dunne fought in Dublin.”

O’Leary was speaking after pushing his record to 13-0. The win wasn’t as explosive as ‘Big Bangs’ recent KO displays but was the fight that will stand to him as he progresses through the ranks.

As expected his step up foe caused some problems and O’Leary had to deal with losing a round for the first time in his career, a cut, and a ring-savvy opponent.

The Ibox Gym London trained Dublin Docklands graduate still won very wide on the cards against an avoided boxer who came into the fight with two away corner upset wins and enjoyed the experience.

“It was a tough aul fight I had to dig in deep there,” he admits.

“A lot of people ducked him but I took the step up and fought him. I’m still only 23 years of age, he had bundles of experience over me but thats boxing. I dug in deep, pulled the win out of the bag and we move on. I really really enjoyed it. I said to myself after ‘that was great’. “