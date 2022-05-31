Pierce O’Leary Secures Big Promotional Backing

Pierce O’Leary [9(5)-0] has secured big-time promotional backing and could start making serious moves this year.

There has been real excitement surrounding the Dubliner since he turned over in 2019 – and he really caught the eye with a strong finish to 2021 and a bright knockout start to this year.

After registering stoppage wins over Jan Marsalek, Siar Ozgul and Nathan Augustine there was a real sense the fan-friendly puncher is primmed to start making strides toward championship action, although there were concerns he may have lacked the platform to aid that transition.

However, he has now teamed up with Frank Warren and it appears he could be set for a breakout 2022.

Crazy knockout by 21-year-old Dubliner Pierce O’Leary yesterday. Still unbeaten and going places, ‘Big Bang’ living up to his moniker. pic.twitter.com/pF43EkJIEx — Gavan Casey (@GavanCasey) June 26, 2021

The veteran promoter, who has Willo Hayden and Dylan Moran on his books, is BT Sports aligned, which should give the Irish Boxing Awards Knockout of the Year winner a chance to show a much bigger audience what the hype is about and thus start a rise up the ladder.

The 22-year-old’s first fight under the Queensbury banner comes on July 16 at London’s Copper Box Arena

‘Big Bang’ fights a yet to be confirmed opponent on a BT Sport broadcast Hamzah Sheeraz topped card.

Speaking previously Irish-boxing.com O’Leary revealed ‘fantastic fighters’ turned down offers to fight him, something which could change now that he brings potential reward by way of TV and finance to offset the risks of fighting a bing punching prospect.

“It’s been so tough trying to get opponents. We offered to fight some fantastic fighters, but so many turned it down.”

