Headline News Latest News Pro News 

Pierce O’Leary Secures Big Promotional Backing

Jonny Stapleton ,

Pierce O’Leary [9(5)-0] has secured big-time promotional backing and could start making serious moves this year.

There has been real excitement surrounding the Dubliner since he turned over in 2019 – and he really caught the eye with a strong finish to 2021 and a bright knockout start to this year.

After registering stoppage wins over Jan Marsalek, Siar Ozgul and Nathan Augustine there was a real sense the fan-friendly puncher is primmed to start making strides toward championship action, although there were concerns he may have lacked the platform to aid that transition.

However, he has now teamed up with Frank Warren and it appears he could be set for a breakout 2022.

The veteran promoter, who has Willo Hayden and Dylan Moran on his books, is BT Sports aligned, which should give the Irish Boxing Awards Knockout of the Year winner a chance to show a much bigger audience what the hype is about and thus start a rise up the ladder.

The 22-year-old’s first fight under the Queensbury banner comes on July 16 at London’s Copper Box Arena

‘Big Bang’ fights a yet to be confirmed opponent on a BT Sport broadcast Hamzah Sheeraz topped card.

Speaking previously Irish-boxing.com O’Leary revealed ‘fantastic fighters’ turned down offers to fight him, something which could change now that he brings potential reward by way of TV and finance to offset the risks of fighting a bing punching prospect.

“It’s been so tough trying to get opponents. We offered to fight some fantastic fighters, but so many turned it down.”

I

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

You May Also Like

Steven Ward to face Kazakh ‘phenom’ and two-time world silver medalist for title in Kazakhstan

Jonny Stapleton

VOTE: The Liffey Crane Hire Irish Boxer of the Month – FEBRUARY

Joe O'Neill

Four Irish fighters to fight in Luxembourg

Jonny Stapleton