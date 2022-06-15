Pierce O’Leary plans to blast his way to World Youth title victory next month

Pierce O’Leary [9(5)-0] plans to blast his way to a first title win next time out.

The 22-year-old Dub will contest the vacant WBC World Youth light welterweight title when he fights for the first time under the Queensberry Banner at the Copper Box on July 16.

The strap is a prestigious one that the likes of Hector Camacho and Timoty Bradley have used to progress their careers and last decorated the waist of Mexican knockout artist Omar Alejandro Aguilar.

It’s a title that will help the reigning Irish Boxing Awards Knockout of the Year winner progress to the next level but just winning it may not be enough for the Inner City favourite.

O’Leary suggests he wants to put on a show for the BT Sports cameras and show the British fight fan what the hype is about.

“I am excited to be with Queensberry and I am looking forward to big things ahead,” said the Dubliner who trades in the currency of knockouts, with four of his last five requiring the intervention of the referee to end proceedings.

“When I am in the ring expect a KO because I am coming to hurt them. I am not in there to tiddle anyone up, I am in there to get the job done, go home safe and sound and feed my family. When I am in there, I go all guns and that’s it,” he adds selling himself.

🇮🇪 Welcome to the team @pierce_oleary with a highlight reel of knockouts already 'Big Bang' is one to watch!



📰 Full story here 👉 https://t.co/IMkKkKs4dg pic.twitter.com/wjNllYXwwu — Frank Warren (@frankwarren_tv) June 15, 2022

Queensbury have confirmed the Ibox trained fighter will fight for the title and look to join Aaron McKenna as a reigning Irish World Youth Champion – and the exciting prospect hopes it’s the first of a number of trinkets won this year.

“I will be out in July and, hopefully, it is for a title, and we will go from there. It is going to be a massive year and I want to end it with some titles.

“I am excited, as I said, I have a great team around me, great plans and I am looking forward to it. I have seen first-hand how the lads have been treated and it has been fabulous. I am really looking forward to teaming up with Frank and Francis Warren.”