Pierce O’Leary Out to Impress Growing Big Bang Brigade

Pierce O’Leary [7(3)-0] is keen to show his new fans what he is all about when he takes a sizeable step up in London on Friday night.

‘Big Bang’ lived up to his ring moniker last time out, taking out perceived threat Jan Marsalek in KO of the Year Fashion.

The nature of the showreel knockout and the fact it came against a puncher with upset previous, caught the attention and earned the Dublin welterweight a host of new fans.

The London based Inner City favourite expects those new followers to tune in when he fights at the York Hall live on ESPN+ and LFL TV come Friday night – and he is hoping to further win their hearts by showing he is more than just a puncher.

“I definitely have gained a lot of new fans from the knockout in my last fight. It was a perfectly timed shot and everyone loved it,” O’Leary said.

“Fans can expect a great masterclass of boxing from me again on Friday. I’m buzzing to show them what I’m all about,” he adds before suggesting he is happy to learn at the present stage.

“For me now it is all about learning and my development as a fighter through the rounds as I look to keep climbing the ranks.”

10st 2lbs boom 💥 I am ready to put on another clinical performance tomorrow night in an ICONIC venue @yorkhallofficial

Leave my name along the great fighters!!

🥊 pic.twitter.com/bKGoOqehai — Bigbang (@pierce_oleary10) October 28, 2021

Siar Ozgul [15(6)-3(2)] is both a progressive and learning fight for the 21-year-old prospect of note.

The Hackney based Turk hasn’t registered victory since 2019 and is on a four-fight losing streak.

However, he still represents a sizable step up for the London trained prospect. Ozgul is always a treat, has challenged for and won titles. He has also gone the distance with the likes of Viktor Postol, Anthony Yigit, Sean McComb, and Samuel Antwi.

It’s a genuine test particularly over eight-round, a test O’Leary is looking forward to, not to mention one he believes he will pass.

“Siar Ozgul is a great fighter. He’s been in with big names and he’s exciting. I can see a lot of weaknesses in some departments, but I won’t let them out as I’ll keep it for our team, and I’ll keep working my style to open them up.

“He’s a very durable man, so I won’t look for the stoppage specifically. If it comes it comes, and whatever the game plan is for me on the night, I’ll go out and nail it,” he adds before discussing camp and the joys of training beside IBox London gym mates for the same date and show.

“Training has been fantastic. It’s been a short camp compared to my previous two fights which were both three months due to small setbacks, but I’ve been in camp seven weeks this time and never felt any better. I’m in tip top shape and I’m peaking at the right time. so for me now it’s just about holding back the reins not to overdo it.

“I have three of my teammates on the same bill too which is quality. We’ve all been pushing each other and the vibes are great. Everyone is happy and excited so we’re all ready to perform.”