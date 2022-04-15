Pierce O’Leary aims to follow Gary Cully roadmap

Patient Pierce O’Leary [8(4)-0] is ready to follow the path laid out by Gary Cully.

The Dubliner believes he is title ready and feels he proved as much last time out with a dominant stoppage win over Siar Ozgul.

However, he is well aware he will have to make incremental steps in the right direction and won’t try to rip the reins off just yet.

“I’d have a title fight tomorrow if I could, but my management team know what is best and they’re holding me back on the reins so I can get that experience in the ring. I’d love to mix it with the best guys soon, but I’m still only 22, so I have loads of time left to make an impact,” O’Leary explains.

Nottingham, UK: Gary Cully vs Miguel Vasquez, Lightweight Contest. 12 March 2022 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

The Irish-Boxing Awards Knockout of the Year winner’s patience is fed by watching how managerial stablemate Gary Cully has progressed.

Like O’Leary, the lightweight has always been big fight keen but had to walk before he was allowed run. Now after a run of good wins, the last a victory over former world champion Miguel Vasquez, ‘The Diva’ is on the verge of very big things.

O’Leary wants to follow suit.

“We saw it with Gary Cully. He bided his time and now he’s had a fantastic win, so everything is falling into place for me too. I’ve been getting more comfortable as the rounds go on, and if I keep bringing the best Pierce O’Leary to the table, then nobody is going to beat me.

“There is a road mapped out for me, and I’ll just keep working hard with my coaches. It’s been great since I started training in London, and my team has been a massive asset for me.”

The Docklands graduate takes the next step along that mapped out road tonight when he fights tough Frenchman Nathan Augustin [4(2)-3(1)] over eight rounds.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com earlier in the week the iBox London trained fighter revealed he had hoped for a bigger name but confirmed he was still expecting a test, although he is predicting he’ll pass the test in spectacular fashion.

“I’ve been facing some high-level fighters in sparring, and I feel I’ll get the stoppage this week.”

“I’ve been way ahead of schedule in training, and people still haven’t seen the best of me. I felt my last performance was good, but not great, and I believe I can do better. When I face the big names and get to that top level, people will be in for a shock.”