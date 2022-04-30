Piece of Cake Compared to London 2012 – Katie Taylor Feeling No Pressure Ahead of Biggest Fight of All Time

The pain of Rio powered Katie Taylor’s pro boxing revolution.

The Wicklow Wonder Woman completely changed the face of amateur boxing, going from having to pretend to be a boy to get fights to showing talent so supreme the IOC put female boxing into the Olympics.

Since turning pro the Irish sensation has had a similarly transformative impact on the paid scene, dragging women into the mainstream spotlight, increasing purses, and creating an environment that allows female fighters all over the world to thrive.

Taylor’s second boxing revolution comes to a crescendo when along with Amanda Serrano she becomes the first female to top a Madison Square Garden fight night.

However, speaking in the build-up to the biggest female fight of all time the 35-year-old revealed a professional assault never mind revolution was never the plan.

In fact, but for the disappointment suffered in the Rio 2016 Olympics, Taylor would never had turned over.

“I definitely would not be here right now if I had of won gold in Rio,” said Katie. “It’s amazing how it all turned out really.

“My biggest disappointment in Rio has turned out to be the springboard to my greatest comeback, I guess.

“And that’s an amazing thing, the huge setback that I had has put me in this position. I never thought that I would be in this position, headlining Madison Square Garden.

“I experienced both at the Olympic Games, the highs and the lows, and I’m definitely very grateful that I’m in this position now and I was able to come back from that huge disappointment.”

The furor, excitement, noise and expectation levels surrounding Taylor’s undisputed lightweight defence this Saturday are enormous.

They are bigger than any women’s fight ever, as big if not bigger than any fight involving an Irish pug, and nigh on as big as any fight, regardless of gender, to take place this year.

However, Taylor is embracing it all and taking it in her stride, pointing out she doesn’t feel the same pressure she did going into the London 2012 Olympics.

“I don’t think anything can compare to the pressure I was feeling going into the London Olympics,” said Katie, when asked whether she felt extra pressure coming into the New York fight.

“My whole childhood was based around this Olympic dream and I felt like the whole weight of a nation was on my shoulders during that competition.

“So this seems like a piece of cake in comparison to the pressure I was feeling at the London Olympics to be quite honest.”

Photo credit Ed Mulholland Matchroom