Pictures from today’s Conlan – Wood press conference in Belfast

Jonny Stapleton , , , ,

The Europa Hotel in Belfast played host to the second of two Michael ConlanLeigh Wood press conferences today.

Eddie Hearn, Wood and coach Ben Davidson came to the fight capital of Ireland to fulfill media duties ahead of the March 12 WBA ‘regular’ world title fight.

Proceedings were not as feisty as Wednesday’s Nottingham event but it was entertaining nonetheless.

Below are pictures from the press conference courtesy of Matchroom and Mark Robinson.

  • Caoimhin Agyarko Press Conference in Belfast with Promoter Eddie Hearn ahead of his fight in Nottingham on 12th March 2022. 20 January 2022 Picture By Mark Robinson. Leigh Wood trainer Trainer Ben Davison
  • Leigh Wood and Michael Conlan Press Conference to announce their WBA Featherweight World Title fight in Nottingham on 12th March 2022. 20 January 2022 Picture By Mark Robinson. Jamie Conlan and Mick Conlan
  • Leigh Wood and Michael Conlan Press Conference to announce their WBA Featherweight World Title fight in Nottingham on 12th March 2022. 20 January 2022 Picture By Mark Robinson.
  • Leigh Wood and Michael Conlan Press Conference to announce their WBA Featherweight World Title fight in Nottingham on 12th March 2022. 20 January 2022 Picture By Mark Robinson.
  • Leigh Wood and Michael Conlan Press Conference to announce their WBA Featherweight World Title fight in Nottingham on 12th March 2022. 20 January 2022 Picture By Mark Robinson.
  • Leigh Wood and Michael Conlan Press Conference to announce their WBA Featherweight World Title fight in Nottingham on 12th March 2022. 20 January 2022 Picture By Mark Robinson. Glove gave to Leigh Wood by Michael Conlan
  • Leigh Wood and Michael Conlan Press Conference to announce their WBA Featherweight World Title fight in Nottingham on 12th March 2022. 20 January 2022 Picture By Mark Robinson. Glove gave to Leigh Wood by Michael Conlan
  • Leigh Wood and Michael Conlan Press Conference to announce their WBA Featherweight World Title fight in Nottingham on 12th March 2022. 20 January 2022 Picture By Mark Robinson.
  • Leigh Wood and Michael Conlan Press Conference to announce their WBA Featherweight World Title fight in Nottingham on 12th March 2022. 20 January 2022 Picture By Mark Robinson.
  • Leigh Wood and Michael Conlan Press Conference to announce their WBA Featherweight World Title fight in Nottingham on 12th March 2022. 20 January 2022 Picture By Mark Robinson.
  • Leigh Wood and Michael Conlan Press Conference to announce their WBA Featherweight World Title fight in Nottingham on 12th March 2022. 20 January 2022 Picture By Mark Robinson.
  • Leigh Wood and Michael Conlan Press Conference to announce their WBA Featherweight World Title fight in Nottingham on 12th March 2022. 20 January 2022 Picture By Mark Robinson.
  • Leigh Wood and Michael Conlan Press Conference to announce their WBA Featherweight World Title fight in Nottingham on 12th March 2022. 20 January 2022 Picture By Mark Robinson.
  • Leigh Wood and Michael Conlan Press Conference to announce their WBA Featherweight World Title fight in Nottingham on 12th March 2022. 20 January 2022 Picture By Mark Robinson.
  • Leigh Wood and Michael Conlan Press Conference to announce their WBA Featherweight World Title fight in Nottingham on 12th March 2022. 20 January 2022 Picture By Mark Robinson.
  • Leigh Wood and Michael Conlan Press Conference to announce their WBA Featherweight World Title fight in Nottingham on 12th March 2022. 20 January 2022 Picture By Mark Robinson. Glove gave to Leigh Wood by Michael Conlan

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

