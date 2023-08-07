‘Pick Me – Pick Me’ – Wayne McCullough Wants to Coach Fellow Belfast Legend Michael Conlan

Wayne McCullough has put his hat in the ring as Michael Conlan’s search for a new coach begins.

The two-time world title challenger last week revealed he has split from Adam Booth and would employ a new trainer for his third world title push.

The Olympic medal winner confirmed it was an amicable parting of ways that came because he just felt the need to for a ‘shake up’.

“It’s a fresh start with a fresh set-up and we’ll look at the best options. Possibly Miami, possibly England and possibly the same gym with a different coach,” he said

“I’ve already spoken with Adam and we ended it amicably. I’m not pointing fingers or blaming anybody, but I just need something different.”

Irish fight legend McCullough believes he can bring that something different and would love to work with his fellow Belfast man.

The former WBC world champion and Olympic silver medal winner let his interest be known in a number of social media posts, including this one:

Pick me, pick me! 🥊 https://t.co/ILmrfB6IU6 — Wayne McCullough OLY 🥊 (@WayneMcCullough) August 2, 2023

World Championships gold medal winner, Conlan, who is due to return to the ring in December, will now take his time picking who he will work with moving forward.

“I like the Cuban coaches: Pedro Díaz, Jorge Rubio. I’ve been speaking to Buddy McGirt as well and will go over to see him next week in England and do a few days to see what he is like, but I don’t think I’ll have it nailed down in the next month or so anyway.

“I’m not just going to try one coach and go ‘that’s it’ as I did that at the start of my career with Manny (Robles). I don’t regret that, but then I probably should have shopped around a lot more, so we’ll see.”

Olympic silver medal winner McCullough is based in Las Vegas and has recently began training former Carl Frampton foe Jamel Herring.