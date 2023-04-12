Philly Special – Feargal McCrory makes next move this Friday

Feargal McCrory’s American adventure gets that little bit more exciting this weekend.

The Tyrone fighter trades leather for the third time stateside on Friday when he tops a bill in Philadelphia.

The 30-year-old takes on another Brazilian in Eduardo Pereira in an April 14, R and B Promotions main event at the 2300 Arena in Philly.

It’s not the kind of fight McCrory had predicted was next after he stopped Aelio Mesquita in Atlantic City in February.

‘Fearless’ was hoping for a step further up the ladder and a title fight.

Neither came to fruition but McCrory will be happy with the fact he’s been kept busy, especially considering he was out of action for so long prior to his September American debut.

The Coalisland fighter will also see the increased platform as a positive step forward and proof he is reaping reward from his American move.

Speaking previously he said: “It’s great training out here, I have zero distinctions. All I do is for boxing. I literally eat, train and sleep. Nothing else. Luckily I have some great people from home around me out here, and without them, it would be a lot more difficult, no doubt. It’s a home from home with the amount of proud Irish men and women here, and I’m comfortable in NY,” he tells Irish-boxing.com explaining it’s not all bad.

“I miss my wife and kids massively, obviously, but they’re my motivation, and I’m here to provide for them and set an example for my children. If you want something, then nobody is going to hand it to you.”