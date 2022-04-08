Peter Fury backs unknown Irish heavyweight to ‘start flying through them’

Peter Fury has backed unknown Irish heavyweight Thomas McDonagh to make a big impact on the pro scene.

McDonagh is a fighter even the most hardcore fight fan will struggle to relay information on – but the fact Fury has decided to manage and coach him will make people sit up and take note.

The coach who trained Tyson Fury to heavyweight glory is confident once the 23-year-old big man starts trading leather, he will begin to make a name for himself.

“He’s a good addition for Irish boxing. because he’s a heavyweight and he’s gonna start flying through them, Fury told BBTV.

The 6’6 heavy has been in Fury’s gym for over a year, sparring pros and fine-tuning his craft. The respected coach believes he is ready to turn over but revealed they’ve had issues getting him a license.

Once he gets BUI approval, Fury says he will look to link the ‘fighting man’ up with Boxxer and Sky Sports.

The fact McDonagh has no amateur background is the reason the Galway fighter is a relative unknown – and quite possibly why the BUI want to see a test spar before granting a license.

McDonagh comes from a white-collar and bare-knuckle background but having sparred with the likes of Jordan Thompson, Dave Allen, Kash Ali and world title challenger Hughie Fury is adamant he is pro-ready.