Pete Taylor Reveals Why he’s So Confident Katie Taylor wins Chantelle Cameron Rematch

Pete Taylor believes it will only take small adjustments for Katie Taylor to avenge her defeat to Chantelle Cameron.

Cameron became the first fighter to defeat the Bray native in the pros when she won a massive battle of undisputed fighters in Dublin’s 3Arena in May.

The Brit goes into a November 25 rematch as the A-side and favourite as a result. However, Taylor’s father, Pete Taylor is confident she can avenge the defeat and claim back the pound-for-pound #1 spot on top of an exciting bill later this year.

“I’m very confident the outcome will be different in the rematch,” Taylor told Irish-boxing.com.

Taylor’s confidence stems from the fact he feels the route to victory and reason for defeat are obvious.

The coach of Gary Cully, Tyrone McKenna, Sean McComb, and Luke Keeler says if the Irish sporting legend uses her legs she should box her way to a huge win.

The respected trainer believes the Irish sporting great, who is trained by Ross Enamait, wasn’t as evasive as she’d have liked in the first fight, something he believes the occasion had a role in.

“I watched it back afterward and she just didn’t use her legs,” he adds after admitting he didn’t watch it live.

“Chantelle cut the ring off well. People say the size played a big part but I don’t think it played any part at all. I think Katie just stayed there too long with her legs. It was a close fight. It was the correct decision but it was a close fight.

“I do think the cleaner punches were coming from Katie. Even in close Katie was landing the cleaner punches but then she was letting Chantelle walk straight back in on top of her,” he continues before addressing the emotions involved in a homecoming and how they may have played a part.

“I just think the occasion affected Katie as well. She was very emotional in the walkout and it all played a huge part at the end of the day.”

With all that in mind, Taylor thinks the remedy is quite simple.

“Just turn it into a boxing match” he says.

“Chantelle says it herself she can’t outbox Katie. She has to turn into a boxing match and use her legs a little bit more.”

The November 25 rematch will again be at light welterweight, the weight class Cameron is the world champion in. The undisputed lightweight world champion won’t look to bring the Jamie Moore-trained fighter down for the repeat and her father doesn’t think she needs to.

“I don’t think the weight was an issue at all. I just think it was the whole occasion, for Katie to be boxing in Ireland the stuff you have to do media-wise is draining and all that is expected of you. People will say it was the same in the Olympics, but it wasn’t because she was in a Village and away from the media. You’re cocooned away from it all but in pro boxing you have to go from this media event to this media event and it takes its toll.”