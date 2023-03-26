Pete Taylor identifies World Level Opponent for Gary Cully

Pete Taylor believes Gary Cully [16(10)-0] is ready for none other than recent unified lightweight world champion George Kambosos Jr.

In fact, the Australian was the fight he asked Matchroom to make for ‘The Diva’s’ Dublin debut.

Cully has proved himself step-up-ready with a run of dazzling DAZN-broadcast displays and is set for a fight of note on the undercard of Katie Taylor versus Chantelle Cameron in Dublin on May 20rh.

Former world champion turned gatekeeper of sorts Jorge Linares has been mentioned, as was revival specialist Maxi Hughes, but Taylor wanted to go a level further.

The respected coach, who also trains Tyrone McKenna, Sean McComb and Paul Ryan among others, wanted the Australian, who beat Teofimo Lopez to claim all the lightweight marbles, before being dethroned by Devin Haney, for the Kildare fighter.

It would be a huge leap up for the 6’2 southpaw puncher but a bound Taylor is confident the Sarto stylist could make.

“The last three opponents Gary has had have been undefeated. Each time people have said it will be a test but he has dealt with them easy,” Taylor told Irish-boxing.com.

“For the last few months, I’ve been asking for the Kambosos fight. I thought that would have been a great fight. He’s a big name and I think he is made for Gary.”

Somewhat ironically, original target Hughes, who was offered the Cully fight, has secured a big fight with Kambosos, which may not be all bad news for Cully.

The fact the Aussie, who Darragh Foley once threw nappies at, is dealing with Matchroom bodes well for the Eddie Hearn-signed fighter if Kambosos beats the Brit.

Although, Taylor doesn’t believe victory is a foregone conclusion for the former world champion.

“We thought we were going to get Maxi Hughes for this fight [Dublin May 20] but he fights Kambosos, either one of them would be great for September. The winner of that fight would be great if the Croke Park fight goes ahead,” he adds before giving the Sean O’Hagan-trained fighter a chance in the fight.

“I think Maxi gives Kambosos a lot more trouble than people think. Maxi is cute, you don’t catch Maxi on the ropes, he always spins away to his right-hand side, he is clever and seasoned. Kambosos fought at a higher level but Maxi will ask a lot of questions there.

“Obviously Kambosos is the favourite and hopefully he wins and takes the fight against Gary because he is a huge name.”