Pete Taylor dissapointed with ‘unnecessary stoppage’

Pete Taylor believes Tyrone McKenna was the victim of an unnecessary stoppage in Dubai on Sunday.

The referee stopped the Belfast battler’s fight with former world champion Regis Prograis in the sixth round due to a cut.

The gash had been checked by the doctor in round four, and Taylor let his upset be known then and the coach remained angry after the fight claiming the stoppage, which came two rounds, later was ‘premature’.

Taylor argued the cut was a ‘minor’ one, he also said the fact the ref halted proceedings denied ‘The Mighty Celt’ the chance to empty the tank while testings how much the American had in his engine.

“A disappointing end to the week, with an unnecessary stoppage over a minor cut in the 6th round,” Taylor said online.

“Lionheart Tyrone McKenna wasn’t given the opportunity to leave it all behind in the ring and go to war because of this premature stoppage. His time to shine will come again, fortune favours the brave.”

Prograis, who dominated the majority of the fight, called out Jack Catterall who was sitting at ringside after the bout – and also took time to praise McKenna.

“I knew he was tough,” Prograis said.

“He’s Irish and I knew he was a tough fighter. I dropped him but I knew he would get up, and when he got up I knew he wasn’t hurt. I just had to keep doing my thing and keep boxing.

“I felt when I cut him, he kept pushing forward. Irish fighters keep pushing, so I had to change my game plan and get on the back foot and box some more.”